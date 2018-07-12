DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters pulled two people out of a home on Thursday morning as a fire burned in the garage. It happened on Alaska Way near the intersection with Knox Court, close to West Alameda Avenue.

The fire started at approximately 8:30 a.m. and threatened to spread into the house but firefighters were mostly able to stop it from doing so.

Approximately 35 firefighters were involved in the firefight. The garage was destroyed.

The American Red Cross is helping the family affected by the fire while inspectors try to determine what caused the fire and how extensive the damage is.

