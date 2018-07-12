Homemade Signs Urge U.S. Citizens To Report 'Illegal Aliens' To ICESome residents in Omaha have been pulling the homemade flyers down, calling them hateful and offensive.

Businessman Confesses To $55M Ponzi Scheme: 'I'm Ashamed Of What I’ve Done'A Greenwood Village businessman has confessed to CBS4 that he has been running a Ponzi scheme for the last seven years, bilking investors of $55 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Cuts Off Lines On Pay Your Age DayMassive lines all around the country have forced the retail company to close off lines.

Half Mammal, Half Reptile Discovered In UtahThe discovery of a half mammal, half reptile's skull in eastern Utah has huge implications for geologic timelines.

Missing Hiker's Friend Continues Exhaustive SearchBrian Perri has been missing since he summited Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 30. One of his friends is conducting his own search on the route he believes Perri took down from the mountain.

Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous RescueA group of Colorado climbers is thanking crews after an incredible rescue on Lone Eagle Peak in Grand County.

Colorado's Second Shake Shack Opens Only Months After First LocationShake Shack opened its second location in Colorado on Wednesday -- this one in Highlands Ranch.

Burglar Breaks Into Escape Room, Calls 911 When He Can't EscapePolice say a burglar in Washington state got more than he bargained for when he broke into an "escape room" and (ironically) couldn't escape.

Latest Forecast: Touch Cooler With More Clouds, Scattered StormsAfter five days in a row with highs in the mid and upper 90s and not a drop of rain in the metro area, Thursday will not be as hot or as dry.

Massive Recycling Fire Finally Out After Burning Overnight, Cause UnknownA day after fire erupted in a recycling yard, sending plumes of thick, black smoke over the Denver metro area, the fire has been extinguished.