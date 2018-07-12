Comments
(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rescued a dog that had become injured while hiking a popular trail in Douglas County.
South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the aid of “Charlie” a dog that was on vacation with his family from Iowa when he became injured after hiking to the Devil’s Head Fire Tower on Tuesday.
Four firefighters with the department were on a wildland severity assignment when they initiated the rescue. They used straps from their fire packs to carry Charlie 1½ miles down the rocky trail to the family’s vehicle.