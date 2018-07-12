  • CBS4On Air

Commerce City, Mile High Greyhound Park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Commerce City is moving forward with a big plan to revitalize the space where the old Mile High Greyhound Track used to stand.

For more than 60 years the venue drew thousands from across Colorado. But when greyhound racing ended 10 years ago, the city decided to buy the property.

The 60-acre plot will be brought back to life with homes, apartments and retail.

milehighgreyhound tm noon copy Retail, Housing Development Plans Approved For Old Greyhound Track

(credit: Commerce City)

“The residential is probably the most exciting part of the development, especially the possibility of adding some additional workforce housing to that part of our community. Across the Denver metro area, affordable housing in a real challenge and we are excited to have some additional opportunities for commerce city residents,” said Commerce City City Manager Brain McBroom.

The city recently approved the plan after getting input from new and longtime residents of the community.

