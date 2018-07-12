  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Colorado Adventure Center)

By Matt Kroschel

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Tall towers rise up along the Interstate 70 corridor near Idaho Springs, providing visitors with a new challenge to tackle on their next visit to the area.

The Colorado Sky Trek is a brand new aerial adventure park based at the Colorado Adventure Center.

colorado aerial Tires, Ropes, Suspension Bridges Welcome Adventurers To New Park

(credit: Colorado Adventure Center)

The course is built on several historic mining claims, so in keeping with Colorado history, the company designed the course around a mining theme.

sky trek Tires, Ropes, Suspension Bridges Welcome Adventurers To New Park

(credit: Colorado Adventure Center)

The course features 55 obstacles, elements and zip lines with three distinct routes so adventurers of all ages and abilities can participate.

colorado aerial 9 Tires, Ropes, Suspension Bridges Welcome Adventurers To New Park

(credit: Colorado Adventure Center)

Participants reach heights of up to 50 feet in the air. Climbers are in a harness and securely attached to a safety device at all times while completing each obstacle.

adventure course Tires, Ropes, Suspension Bridges Welcome Adventurers To New Park

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel at Sky Trek (credit: CBS)

The new course addition joins the other zip lines and rafting the company already offers.

LINK: Colorado Adventure Center

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

