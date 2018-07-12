By Matt Kroschel

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Tall towers rise up along the Interstate 70 corridor near Idaho Springs, providing visitors with a new challenge to tackle on their next visit to the area.

The Colorado Sky Trek is a brand new aerial adventure park based at the Colorado Adventure Center.

The course is built on several historic mining claims, so in keeping with Colorado history, the company designed the course around a mining theme.

The course features 55 obstacles, elements and zip lines with three distinct routes so adventurers of all ages and abilities can participate.

Participants reach heights of up to 50 feet in the air. Climbers are in a harness and securely attached to a safety device at all times while completing each obstacle.

The new course addition joins the other zip lines and rafting the company already offers.

LINK: Colorado Adventure Center

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom.