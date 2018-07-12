By Wendy Holmes, CBS Program Director

(CBS4) – CBS PREMIERE WEEK begins Monday, September 24th with our new FALL SCHEDULE.

MONDAY 9/24 7-8PM BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON premiere on a special day and will also have new episodes Thursday 9/27 7-8PM, their normal time period. So our news 7-730PM show, THE NEIGHBORHOOD with Cedric the Entertainer, and HAPPY TOGETHER with Damon Wayans Jr which runs 730-8PM will premiere October 1st. Monday 9/24 at 8PM is the premiere of MAGNUM P.I. with a different cast but same setting. It’s followed at 9PM by BULL on its new day and time.

TUESDAY 9/25 7PM NCIS, 8PM FBI a new series from Dick Wolf of Law & Order fame, and 9PM NCIS NEW ORLEANS all premiere.

WEDNESDAY 9/26 7-830PM is the premiere of SURVIVOR, followed 830-10PM by the season finale for BIG BROTHER. SEAL TEAM 8-9M and CRIMINAL MINDS 9-10PM premiere 10/3.

THURSDAY 9/27 7P BIG BANG and 730P YOUNG SHELDON are both new episodes. Next are premieres of 8PM MOM, 830PM MURPHY BROWN with the original producer and cast including Candice Bergen, Faith Ford (Corky), Joe Regalbuto (Frank) and Grant Shaud (Miles), and S.W.A.T. from 9-10PM.

FRIDAY 9/28 – MACGYVER at 7PM, HAWAII FIVE-O at 8PM and BLUE BLOODS 9-10PM all premiere.

SATURDAY 9/29 CrimeTime Saturday runs 7-8PM then we have a 2-hour season premiere of 48 HOURS from 8-10PM.

SUNDAY 9/29 Premieres of 60 MINUTES at 6PM, GOD FRIENDED ME at 7PM about an atheist who starts getting message from God on his Facebook account, and at 8PM NCIS LOS ANGELES. MADAM SECRETARY will premiere the next Sunday 10/7 9-10PM.

BACK MID-SEASON OR LATER: The Amazing Race, Celebrity Big Brother Elementary, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Man with a Plan, Ransom and new shows THE CODE, FAM AND THE RED LINE.