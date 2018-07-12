By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– A bike thief caught on camera proves that not much will deter a person from taking your bike.

“I stepped up my security thinking I had it covered and obviously I didn’t,” said Britt Stock.

Despite having spent money on two pricey custom bike locks, Stocks $1,200 Specialized mountain bike was stolen Friday from the Arapahoe Village RTD station.

“I had a lock on the front tire, a lock on the frame both hooked to the post,” he said. “If somebody was going to steal it, they were going to put some effort into it and that’s what it looks like.”

Stock was referring to the surveillance video. Halo cameras at the RTD station captured the thief stealing Stock’s bike. It was just before 10 a.m. and while there were people just feet away, no one seemed to notice.

For nearly 20 minutes, the thief worked to get the two locks free. At one point, he decides to leave but returns moments later to continue working, eventually making away with the bike.

“For a criminal to be that brazen that is surprising to me that somebody would take that amount of effort with people walking around, with bolt cutters! Please, if you see something say something,” said Stock.

Stock says he hopes someone recognizes the man and that his story reminds others how easily these kinds of crimes can happen.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.