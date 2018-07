EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Surveillance video shows how important bear-proof trash cans are in Colorado.

Steve DeYoung from Evergreen sent CBS4 video of a bear trying to get into his trash can.

The bear tries and tries to get the lid off the trash can without any luck.

At one point, the animal tries to roll the can around the yard, hoping to knock the lid loose. It didn’t work.