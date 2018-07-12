  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of hopefuls lined up in Littleton Thursday morning for a chance to be on the hit CBS show “Amazing Race.”

The reality show competition held auditions at K-1 Speed in Littleton for the upcoming season.

“We’re super, super competitive and we like think we compliment each other’s strength and weaknesses really well on the show and we think we’d be really funny addition to the show,” said one woman who was trying out with her sister.

Thursday’s audition was limited to 200 couples. The final list of contestants will be released closer to when the show hits the air.

