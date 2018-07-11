ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews from several departments rushed to help put out a wildland fire in Arapahoe County.

The fire was burning in grass and brush in the 5400 block of South Tom Bay Road near Bennett. It burned 108 acres before fire crews were able to contain it.

The blaze was threatening some structures.

Crews from Kiowa, Elizabeth, Aurora, South Metro Fire Rescue and Rattlesnake responded to the fire.

Copter4 flew over the fire where crews had stopped the fire before it burned a home and other structures.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

