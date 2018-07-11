  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Bennett, Local TV, South Metro Fire Rescue, Wildfires

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews from several departments rushed to help put out a wildland fire in Arapahoe County.

bennett fire frame 29032 Grass Fire Threatens Structures In Arapahoe County

(credit: CBS)

The fire was burning in grass and brush in the 5400 block of South Tom Bay Road near Bennett. It burned 108 acres before fire crews were able to contain it.

bennett fire frame 23887 Grass Fire Threatens Structures In Arapahoe County

(credit: CBS)

The blaze was threatening some structures.

Crews from Kiowa, Elizabeth, Aurora, South Metro Fire Rescue and Rattlesnake responded to the fire.

bennett fire frame 19582 Grass Fire Threatens Structures In Arapahoe County

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire where crews had stopped the fire before it burned a home and other structures.

bennett fire frame 30450 Grass Fire Threatens Structures In Arapahoe County

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

