OMAHA, Neb. (CBS Local) – One Nebraska city has been thrown into the middle of the nation’s immigration debate after signs urging residents to report “any and all illegal aliens” to ICE were posted around town.

Some residents in Omaha have been pulling the homemade flyers down, calling them hateful and offensive. “That’s stereotyping. Let’s say me for instance — I’m not illegal but others will say I must be illegal, let’s report it,” Dalila Rios told KMTV.

The anonymously posted signs deliver a blunt message to U.S. citizens. “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement they have broken the law.”

Signs urge reporting of 'illegal aliens' to ICE https://t.co/GbDyzruFbN pic.twitter.com/gleq5Rv07c — Kutt Lowe (@KuttLowe) July 11, 2018

One legal expert says the signs are actually encouraging illegal behavior. “The only way you can find out if a person has proper documentation to be here is to impersonate a federal official, which is illegal,” immigration attorney Tom Campbell explained.

Campbell added that many people immigrating to America do not have documentation because their case is in immigration court or they’re in the process of adjusting their legal status.