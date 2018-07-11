DENVER (AP) — Firefighters are still working to put out a fire at a metal recycling facility just north of downtown Denver.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and sent up a large, black plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Adams County Fire Rescue said Wednesday that over 100 firefighters from over 15 fire departments have been rotating in and out to fight the fire and that the EPA is monitoring air quality.

Dr. Larry Wolk, chief medical officer and executive director, at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, released this statement: “The plume and fumes from a fire like this would be harmful if directly breathed. If fires with noxious and potentially toxic fumes burned longer term, there would be more concern, similar to longer term emissions like we experience on high ozone days. We have stationary monitors in the area to alert us to longer term issues which would necessitate health warnings but as expected, nothing was triggered given the relatively short duration of this particular fire. Therefore, it’s possible that folks in direct proximity to the smoke plume may have experienced short term respiratory irritation but there is little concern for long term health effects based on the information that we have right now.”

The recycling plant is run by EVRAZ North America, which also owns the Pueblo steel mill. The company also has a recycling center in Colorado Springs.

