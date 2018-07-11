  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basalt, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Colorado Wildfires, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire burning near Basalt and El Jebel is now 43 percent contained.

Public Warned To Be Aware Of Roaming Wildlife During Wildfires

Lake Christine Fire (credit: InciWeb)

The fire scorched more than 6,200 acres and three homes.

Public Warned To Be Aware Of Roaming Wildlife During Wildfires

Mop up crews at the Lake Christine Fire (credit: InciWeb)

Much of the area burned is wildlife habitat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns people animals, especially black bears, may be moving around more to look for food.

evergreen bears 10pkg frame 1203 Public Warned To Be Aware Of Roaming Wildlife During Wildfires

A black bear in a tree (credit: CBS)

LINK: Be Bear Aware

They urge homeowners to lock up food and garbage bins. They also recommend throwing out spoiled food on the day trash trucks can pick it up.

RELATED: Community Greets Firefighters With Cheers Near Lake Christine Fire

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s