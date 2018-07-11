Public Warned To Be Aware Of Roaming Wildlife During Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire burning near Basalt and El Jebel is now 43 percent contained.
The fire scorched more than 6,200 acres and three homes.
Much of the area burned is wildlife habitat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns people animals, especially black bears, may be moving around more to look for food.
They urge homeowners to lock up food and garbage bins. They also recommend throwing out spoiled food on the day trash trucks can pick it up.
