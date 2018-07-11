By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Wash Park has plenty of shade, water to play in and entertainment. It’s the perfect place for some to go and escape the summer heat.

Currently 3.2 beer is allowed in Denver’s public parks.

“Obviously nobody is drinking ridiculously or anything like that, and yeah, it’s nice to just have a beer,” said Matthew Conger-Eldeen

He enjoyed a 3.2 beer while playing a game known as Viking Chess with some coworkers.

We asked Conger-Eldeen about the new regulations that will not only allow full-strength beer to be consumed at the park starting in January, but wine as well.

“Does that allow glass bottles?”

“No glass bottles,” CBS4’s Joel Hillan clarified.

“Okay, then I’m cool with it because I think the biggest risk is glass and it getting into the grass.”

Maureen is not as keen on the idea

“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all. I think it can cause a lot of problems.”

The 40-year Denver area resident was enjoying a day at the park with some friends and their families.

“I think the park is for families and children and alcohol doesn’t enter into that. It causes a lot of problems that families don’t need, children don’t need to be around it.”

The city has added a regulation that prohibits sale and consumption of alcohol within 50’ of playgrounds, but for Maureen, 50 feet is still too close.

“If they keep it in a bar, children do go to a bar, if you go to a club, fine,” she said.

Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department is also trying to simplify and unify regulations for the sale and consumption of alcohol at events in all of their parks. So the rules at Sloan’s Lake would be the same as those for Washington Park.

Parks and Recreation has completed a public survey as well as held a public meeting to hear feedback.

They say the rules and regulations will be dynamic and could change throughout the pilot program which starts Jan. 1, 2019 and expires Dec. 31, 2019 before permanent rules go into place for 2020.

The City of Denver has an extensive page of answers to Frequently Asked Questions as well as the latest version of the proposed changes.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.