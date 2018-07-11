Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s power grids are working overtime as the state deals with hot temperatures.
On Tuesday night, more than 1,000 Xcel Energy customers lost power after transformers became overloaded because of all of the air conditioners running.
Xcel officials say the company almost hit a record for peak power usage on Tuesday at 6,905 megawatts in an hour during the late afternoon. The record is 6,916 megawatts an hour which was set from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on July 19, 2017.
