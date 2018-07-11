  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s power grids are working overtime as the state deals with hot temperatures.

On Tuesday night, more than 1,000 Xcel Energy customers lost power after transformers became overloaded because of all of the air conditioners running.

xcel power lines dispute 6pkg transfer Overloaded Transformers Cause Power Outage For 1,000 Xcel Customers

(credit: CBS)

Xcel officials say the company almost hit a record for peak power usage on Tuesday at 6,905 megawatts in an hour during the late afternoon. The record is 6,916 megawatts an hour which was set from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on July 19, 2017.

