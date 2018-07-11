KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and the Leitner-Pomo lift company worked together to removed the Norway Lift towers by helicopter.

The lift, built in 1978, shuttled skiers and snowboarders from mid-mountain up to the summit for the last four decades.

The metal from the towers will be recycled, and the chairs were sold. The ski area then donated more than $18,000 from the sales to more than a dozen charities in the area.

A-Basin plans on installing a four-person chairlift at its new terrain, The Beavers. That is expected to be complete in October.