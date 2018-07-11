  • CBS4On Air

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and the Leitner-Pomo lift company worked together to removed the Norway Lift towers by helicopter.

arapahoe basin 1 credit ashley trunc frame 480 Out With The Old, In With The New At A Basin

(credit: Ashley Ojala/Arapahoe Basin)

The lift, built in 1978, shuttled skiers and snowboarders from mid-mountain up to the summit for the last four decades.

arapahoe basin 2 credit ashley trunc frame 1141 Out With The Old, In With The New At A Basin

(credit: Ashley Ojala/Arapahoe Basin)

The metal from the towers will be recycled, and the chairs were sold. The ski area then donated more than $18,000 from the sales to more than a dozen charities in the area.

A-Basin plans on installing a four-person chairlift at its new terrain, The Beavers. That is expected to be complete in October.

