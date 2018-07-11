  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arthur Ventura, Justin Adams, Local TV, Northglenn, Reynold Richards Jr.
Reynold Richards Jr. (credit: Northglenn Police Dept.)

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn have released the grandson of a murder victim from custody after initially arresting him at the crime scene.

Officers rushed to 11444 Emerson Street just after noon on Monday on reports of a deceased male.

When officers arrived, they contacted Justin Adams who told officers he discovered his 79-year-old grandfather, deceased, in his bedroom in a large pool of blood.

reynolds richards mug Police Release Grandson Of Murder Victim, Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Investigators found Arthur Ventura with multiple stab wounds and arrested Adams in connection with the homicide.

The next day, Tuesday, Reynold Richards Jr. was arrested in connection with Ventura’s death.

Adams was released from custody and police will not seek any charges against him.

