  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Local TV, Mountain Goats, Quandary Peak, Quandary Peak Trail, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward for leading to the arrest or citation of the poachers that took two young mountain goats has increased to $5,000. The mountain goats were shot and killed on Quandary Peak Trail in Summit County.

quandary goats shot 1 cpw Reward Increased To $5,000 For Arrest Of Mountain Goat Poachers

Officials say the animals were found dead on July 4 about three miles up the trail. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells CBS4 the goat were each shot in the head at point blank range.

The mountain goats, young males, were found about 40 yards away from each other.

quandry peak rescue 7pkg frame 2022 Reward Increased To $5,000 For Arrest Of Mountain Goat Poachers

Quandary Peak (credit: CBS)

Now, investigators are looking for anyone who noticed suspicious behavior or activity on July 2 or 3 while hiking the mountain.

RELATED: Photos Of Mountain Goats Could Include Those Later Shot & Killed

“It is poaching, plain and simple,” said Rebecca Ferrell, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

quandry goats shot 10pkg transfer frame 445 Reward Increased To $5,000 For Arrest Of Mountain Goat Poachers

Rebecca Ferrell (credit: CBS)

Ferrell added, the goats were killed out of regular hunting season. And, tags to hunt that species are rarely handed out in comparison to species like elk and deer.

quandry goats shot 10pkg transfer frame 1236 Reward Increased To $5,000 For Arrest Of Mountain Goat Poachers

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“We’ve had so much interest, so many people have called in interested in donating to the cause,” Travis Duncan said on Wednesday, a public information officer for CPW. “[The Lead Criminal Investigator] felt we had the funds available that operation game thief could increase that to five thousand dollars.”

Members of the public who may have information should contact the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 877-265-6648. You can also email the unit at game.thief@state.co.us. Donations will go to the general fund to help respond to all poaching cases.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The offenders could face a fine of up to $22,000 total or one year in prison or both.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s