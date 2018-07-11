All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted At Lake Christine Fire

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All mandatory evacuations for the Lake Christine Fire were lifted Wednesday night — eight days after the fire started.

Eagle County Sheriff’s officials say residents on Cedar Drive are allowed back home, but checkpoints will remain. Residenst will need re-entry tags or identification.

Residents of El Jebel and Basalt should stay on pre-evacuation alert.

The Lake Christine Fire is nearly 50 percent contained. It’s burned more than 6,300 acres.

More than 330 fire personnel are fighting the fire. On Tuesday evening, residents thanked those firefighters for all of their efforts.

It was started by two people who were shooting tracer rounds.

