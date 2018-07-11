  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Wildfires
Lake Christine Fire (credit: InciWeb)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All mandatory evacuations for the Lake Christine Fire were lifted Wednesday night — eight days after the fire started.

All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted At Lake Christine Fire

Lake Christine Fire (credit: InciWeb)

Eagle County Sheriff’s officials say residents on Cedar Drive are allowed back home, but checkpoints will remain. Residenst will need re-entry tags or identification.

Residents of El Jebel and Basalt should stay on pre-evacuation alert.

lake christine fire carbondale sander olson All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted At Lake Christine Fire

Lake Christine Fire (credit: Sander Olson)

The Lake Christine Fire is nearly 50 percent contained. It’s burned more than 6,300 acres.

More than 330 fire personnel are fighting the fire. On Tuesday evening, residents thanked those firefighters for all of their efforts.

It was started by two people who were shooting tracer rounds.

LINK: Lake Christine Fire InciWeb

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

