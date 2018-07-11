  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 90 degrees just before noon on Wednesday making it Day 30 with temperatures of 90°F or higher this season.

At this point in 2012 there had been 26 days in the 90s or higher.

90 degree days version 21 2012 Record Falls After Day 30 In Denver With 90 Degree Temps

It’s also the earliest in Denver’s climate record that 30 days with temperatures of 90°F or better has been recorded.

The previous record was set on July 15, 2012.

For those hoping for a little bit of relief keep your fingers crossed for a brief cooling trend to arrive by Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

