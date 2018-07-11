  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Citizens Appreciate Police, Denver Police, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– The community honored five Denver Police Department officers on Wednesday for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Among those, Officer Matt Dane and Officer Sean Cronin went to check on a man named Robert. They learned he is a proud Vietnam veteran but was suffering from severe depression.

dpd awards 5sotvo frame 384 Officers Honored For Going Above & Beyond Call Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

After taking Robert to the hospital, the officers mowed his lawn and paid landscapers to spruce up his entire yard.

dpd awards 5vo frame 649 Officers Honored For Going Above & Beyond Call Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

They bought Robert a brand new American flag to fly in front of his home.

dpd awards 5sotvo frame 213 Officers Honored For Going Above & Beyond Call Of Duty

Denver Police Officer Matt Dane (credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“He was very proud to say that he was a military veteran. So, we thought having that torn up flag was a little rough for him so we wanted to get him a new one,” said Dane.

dpd awards 5sotvo frame 634 Officers Honored For Going Above & Beyond Call Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

The nonprofit Citizens Appreciate Police has recognized more than 400 officers since it started in 1978.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s