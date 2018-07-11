DENVER (CBS4)– The community honored five Denver Police Department officers on Wednesday for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Among those, Officer Matt Dane and Officer Sean Cronin went to check on a man named Robert. They learned he is a proud Vietnam veteran but was suffering from severe depression.

After taking Robert to the hospital, the officers mowed his lawn and paid landscapers to spruce up his entire yard.

They bought Robert a brand new American flag to fly in front of his home.

“He was very proud to say that he was a military veteran. So, we thought having that torn up flag was a little rough for him so we wanted to get him a new one,” said Dane.

The nonprofit Citizens Appreciate Police has recognized more than 400 officers since it started in 1978.