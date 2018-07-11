  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Hawk, Buckley Air Force Base, Flight For Life, Grand County, Indian Peak Wilderness, Local TV, Lone Eagle Peak

By Karen Morfitt

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Colorado climbers is thanking crews after an incredible rescue on Lone Eagle Peak in Grand County.

For Brian Kooienga, it started like any other day on the mountain, and on the last climb of the day, everything changed.

lone eagle peak rescue 10pkg frame 777 Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

Brian Kooienga (credit: CBS)

“Somewhere along the way I had I think my left foot blew out on me and that caused one of my hands to slip,” he said.

After falling nearly 40 feet, he was unable to move.

lone eagle peak rescue 1 credit grand county search and rescue Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

“I had a couple of broken ribs which led to a partially collapsed lung, and then there’s small bones that come off of your spine and I broke 11 of those, and a broken tailbone,” he said.

lone eagle peak rescue 10pkg frame 2570 Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

Kevin Smith (credit: CBS)

His climbing partners, Kevin Smith and John Balciar knew it would be an area difficult to access.

lone eagle peak rescue 2 credit grand county search and rescue Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

“Trying to get a helicopter to land in there is not going to happen,” Smith said.

Before making the eight-mile hike back down, Balciar hit the SOS function on what is called a SPOT device, sending their coordinates to the nearest county, signaling trouble.

Grand County Search and Rescue answered that call.

lone eagle peak rescue 10pkg frame 1901 Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

John Balciar (credit: CBS)

“Once I got down to the trailhead, I’m relaying all of the information I can. The size of the ledge, the slope of the ledge, how close to the peak,” Balciar said.

lone eagle peak rescue 4 credit grand county search and rescue Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

With help from Flight for Life, rescue crews got a visual on the climbers.

Unable to reach them, a Blackhawk helicopter came in to help.

“They put their lives on the line to help us,” Smith said.

After three attempts, rescue crews were able to hoist Kooienga off the mountain.

Now, all three are home safe and thanking the men and women who volunteer their time to save lives.

lone eagle peak rescue 5 credit grand county search and rescue Mountain Climbers Thank Rescue Teams For Daring, Dangerous Rescue

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

“What they were able to do in such a short amount of time and a very challenging environment, I tip my hat to all of them,” Kooienga said.

SAR groups in Colorado do not charge for rescues. If you would like to support their missions, you can purchase a CORSAR card for just a few dollars.

Having one on you during a rescue allows the county’s sheriff’s office to request reimbursement.

LINK: CORSAR Fact Sheet | Buy A CORSAR Card

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s