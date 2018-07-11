In the mood for tea? Whether you prefer sweet bubble tea or hot specialty options, here are the newest tea houses to open their doors in Denver.

TBaar

3970 Buchtel Blvd., University Park

TBaar, a national chain with locations across the country, serves up bubble tea, juice and smoothies.

On the menu, offerings include the classic bubble milk black tea, Thai iced tea and matcha latte. Specialty milk-free teas include ice black tea, mango green tea, strawberry and yogurt tea and much more. (Find the full menu here.)

TBaar is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews.

Sophia G. noted, “Ordered Panda green milk tea with black and white pearls. Tasty! Have to try the fresh juice and mango smoothie next time!”

Kimberly N. added, “Place was modern and clean, boba was really good. They had lots of different types of drinks. I got the mango green tea and they made it perfectly. Would highly recommend.”

TBaar is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

TeaLee’s

611 22nd St., Five Points

TeaLee’s says it offers an afro-centric atmosphere with high quality loose-leaf teas, food and specialty drinks, including beer and wine, per its website.

Specialty teas include tea lattes, green matcha tea, latte chai, latte yerba mate and matcha shots. In addition to the teas, this establishment offers books, chocolate and selected sundries.

Yelpers are excited about TeaLee’s, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Tempestt H. wrote, “Easily one of my favorite accidental findings in Denver. The lovely owners had me smiling the entire time. Such a warm atmosphere and wonderful tea selection.”

Christa S. noted, “Great new tea shop. Awesome high quality teas. Very cozy! The owners were sweet. Very friendly too.”

TeaLee’s is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Open Door Tea Shop

3407 Franklin St., Cole

Open Door Tea Shop features coffee, tea and more. Try the iced tea, which can be served with soy milk, rice milk or almond milk, or the loose-leaf teapot.

The shop’s current rating of five stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from customers.

Yelper Kayla K. wrote, “They have an incredible tea selection! I think they have over 30 tea options. Most of them are loose leaf and come from the Boulder Tea Spa. They have three Teatulia energy tea options (energy black, energy green, energy red).”

Yelper Megan R. wrote, “Although they coin themselves as a tea shop, they also have coffee, hot chocolate and some snacks. I had a drip coffee with almond milk that was great — I honestly could’ve refilled my mug and worked there all day.”

Open Door Tea Shop is open from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Article provided by Hoodline.