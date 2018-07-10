MESA, AZ (CBS4) – Firefighters pulled a woman to safety after her car ended up in a canal during a storm in Mesa, Arizona — 30 minutes away from Phoenix.

Merrill Brimley caught the action on video showing a firefighter diving into the submerged car near Alma School Road and Loop 202 Red Mountain. He’s seen later reappearing with the woman.

Just obtained video from a witness, Mesa resident Merrill Brimley, of firefighter/EMT making rescue of a woman who’s car went in a canal during storm in the northwest part of Mesa. Calculated risks are often taken to save lives. pic.twitter.com/VMg4Esukux — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) July 10, 2018

Emergency crews standing by quickly grabbed the woman and pulled her on to dry ground.

Other witnesses say, at first, rescuers weren’t sure if anyone was in the car.

But as the diver searched, the woman reportedly grabbed his wrist.

Paramedics say the woman was able to breathe through an air pocket in the flooded car. They say she’s expected to be okay.

Parts of Arizona have been getting hit by monsoon storms the last couple of days.