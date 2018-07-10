  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball Memorabilia, History Colorado Center, Local TV, Marshall Fogel, Mickey Mantle, Play Ball Exhibit

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – One of baseball’s most valuable pieces of memorabilia is set to go on display at Denver’s History Colorado center.

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 180 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

(credit: CBS)

“It is the perfect 1952 gem, mint Mickey Mantle card,” renowned collector and card owner Marshall Fogel said.

The card is so valuable; an armored car will transport the item from an undisclosed location to the building on Broadway where it will be part of the play ball exhibit.

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 959 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

(credit: CBS)

“It’s exciting for me. You know some people like to keep their collections where nobody sees them in a dark closet. I enjoy having people see the collection,” Fogel said.

His passion for collecting started with his love for the game, and as he put it, limited talent of his own.

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 389 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Marshall Fogel. (credit: CBS)

“I was one of the world’s worst catchers in school, and so I wasn’t a good ball player so I became a good collector,” he said.

After nearly three decades in the business, he is one of the best with a collection envied by most.

“People would love to have this ball,” Fogel said holding a mint Babe Ruth single ball in his hand. “There are hundreds and hundreds of Babe Ruth balls, but not as clean as this one.”

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 269 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

(credit: CBS)

Sitting next to Roy Campanella’s catchers mitt and a glove signed and used by Brooks Robinson, the Denver attorney says is one of his favorite items.

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 587 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

(credit: CBS)

The stand out in his collection, however, is the mantle card purchased in 1996 for $121,000.

Present day, it’s estimated value is somewhere around $10 million.

“In those days, they called me stupid. Now, they call me wisely eccentric,” he laughed.

The Colorado History Center already has a number of his items on display, and for a limited time will add the Mantle card.

Fogel’s hope is the exhibit will take people back in time.

mickey mantle card 10pkg transfer frame 2022 They Call Me Wisely Eccentric: Denver Mans Baseball Card On Display Soon

(credit: CBS)

“Baseball reminds us of what once was good, and what could be good again, and that comes from the ‘Field of Dreams,” he said.

While his deep-rooted love for the game may have launched his collection, the continued interest and dedication is far more simple.

“It boils down to having a hell of lot of fun,” he said.

LINK: History Colorado Play Ball Exhibit

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s