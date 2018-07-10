  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County commissioners have yet to make a decision on a controversial, proposed water pipeline in Thornton.

thornton water 6map transfer frame 1138 Controversial Water Pipeline Proposal Tabled For Later Meeting

In City of Thornton wants to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton.

In May, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

thornton water project dt raw 01 concatenated 173843 frame 31340 Controversial Water Pipeline Proposal Tabled For Later Meeting

(credit: CBS)

A hearing on the matter on Monday night in Larimer County was crowded enough for the issue to be continued in a couple of weeks.

After hours of testimony, commissioners decided to postpone the rest of the hearing. It has been scheduled for July 23.

