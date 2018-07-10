THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County commissioners have yet to make a decision on a controversial, proposed water pipeline in Thornton.

In City of Thornton wants to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton.

In May, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

A hearing on the matter on Monday night in Larimer County was crowded enough for the issue to be continued in a couple of weeks.

After hours of testimony, commissioners decided to postpone the rest of the hearing. It has been scheduled for July 23.