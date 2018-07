DENVER (CBS4)– A leaking overturned tanker truck is causing some traffic delays in the area of 50th and Forest.

The tanker overturned Tuesday morning at the intersection. The driver suffered minor injuries.

DFD in command of a Haz/Mat spill at 50th and Forest. Small leaks coming from overturned tanker truck. One minor injury to driver. Expect traffic delays in the surrounding area. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/UFAZO8B6D4 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 10, 2018

Firefighters in Denver are working on the hazmat spill. Delays are expected in the surrounding area but it is unclear when the cleanup will be complete.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.