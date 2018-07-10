By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– On Monday night former Colorado Rockies outfielder and current Rockies analyst Ryan Spilborghs joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial.

The Rockies have won eight of their last 10 games, and enter the week 3.5 games back of the top spot in the National League West.

“It always comes down to pitching. Starting pitching has been fantastic,” said Spilborghs when asked about the Rockies current hot streak.

In seven of their eight victories, the Rockies have allowed two runs or fewer.

“We’ve always know the team to be offensive. They’ve had great defense, they just needed pitching.”

For all the good the Rockies have certainly had some bad on the mound. Jon Gray, their opening day starter the last two seasons, is currently in Triple-A after posting a 5.77 ERA and 7-7 record through 19 starts this season.

“This one is really interesting to me,” said Spilborghs. “The arm talent is there, but he needs a reset button. If you are a teammate of his, you understand for the Rockies to be successful you need Jon Gray. As a teammate… you’re encouraging him.”

The Rockies have three players heading to the July 17 All-Star game in Washington, D.C. Nolan Arenado will start in the game with Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon serving as All-Star reserves, but there were two big snubs in Spilborghs’ mind with both Kyle Freeland and Adam Ottavino left off the roster.

Freeland is in the top-10 in ERA for National League starters while Adam Ottavino has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors this season.

“I still think it’s such a double standard when it comes to Coors Field,” said Spilborghs.

The Rockies will start a six-game home stand on Tuesday. The Rockies will welcome in the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games followed by a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

