COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Pikes Peak is easing some of its restrictions to the summit.

Since the end of May, all drivers have had to take a shuttle to the top of “America’s Mountain.” That’s because work at the Summit House eliminated most of the parking spaces on the 14,114-foot mountain.

Now, drivers who get to the mountain before 8:30 a.m. or after 4 p.m. can drive to the summit. Everyone else will have to take the shuttle.

That shuttle service lasts through November.