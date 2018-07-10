Filed Under:Adams County, Illegal Fireworks, Local TV, Thornton, Thornton Police
(credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police officers spent hours and hours looking for illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.

It was part of a robust campaign to remind the public to not set off their own fireworks — and to leave it to the professionals for the 4th of July holiday.

thornton fireworks 10pkg frame 828 Number Of People Cited For Illegal Fireworks Doubles From Last Year

(credit: CBS)

Officials tell CBS4 officers say they handed out 25 tickets on July 4 — more than double what they handed out last year.

Overall, officials say they handed out 49 citations this year compared to 17 last year from May 1 until July 9.

RELATED: Volunteers Hope To Curb Fireworks In Thornton

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s