THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police officers spent hours and hours looking for illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.

It was part of a robust campaign to remind the public to not set off their own fireworks — and to leave it to the professionals for the 4th of July holiday.

Officials tell CBS4 officers say they handed out 25 tickets on July 4 — more than double what they handed out last year.

Overall, officials say they handed out 49 citations this year compared to 17 last year from May 1 until July 9.

