GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 70 going eastbound near Golden Tuesday evening.

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement responded.

They say traffic going eastbound is being rerouted onto U.S. 6 around the crash. While some of the vehicles involved were towed away, the highway remained closed.

Two semis were involved, but details about what exactly happened are not clear. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

HazMat teams were called to help invesigate. Officials expect the clean up to take hours.

