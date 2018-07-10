Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Durango, Gold King Mine, Silverton
Gold King Mine (credit: CBS)

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been cited for careless driving after his truck crashed and spilled treated mine waste into a creek.

The Colorado State Patrol says 58-year-old Wesley Smith of Durango lost control of the truck Monday while hauling treated waste from a plant cleaning up water draining from the Gold King Mine.

No phone number could be found for Smith.

The Gold King was the source of a 2015 spill that tainted rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says 7 cubic yards of waste spilled into the creek. EPA initially said it was 9 cubic yards, but officials now say some stayed in the truck and some was removed from the creek.

EPA says the treated waste isn’t hazardous.

