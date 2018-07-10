  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Expect a repeat of yesterday on Tuesday. Only hotter. Temperatures will reach near 100° which is just shy of the record for July 10. That record is 102° set in 2018.

Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and the entire Front Range will stay completely dry on Tuesday while areas west of the Continental Divide have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in and near the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado.

The monsoon moisture that will bring a chance for showers and storms to roughly the western half of Colorado on Tuesday will gradually spread east. Therefore we’ll have a chance for rain in the metro area on Thursday and Friday. Severe weather is not expected but some of the rain could be heavy and of course lightning is always a concern regardless if storms are considered severe.

5day Latest Forecast: Hot And Dry Again

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Hot And Dry Again

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

