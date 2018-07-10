JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search continues for a missing man who walked away from his campsite.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 40 volunteers are searching for Travis Dickson, who also goes by the name of “Cody.”

Dickson, 22, is developmentally disabled. He was camping with family off Forest Road 552 and Buck Gulch Road in Pike National Forest. He was last seen about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Dickson is described as 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Deadpool T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black hiking boots.

Authorities believe he may have made it to Highway 285 and caught a bus or hitchhiked.

Anyone with any information about Dickson is asked to call 911.