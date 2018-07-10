By Rick Sallinger

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– You may soon be able to use an Uber app to rent a Lime electric street scooter.

The machines have been banned from Denver for now, but are expected to make a return under strict rules and fees.

Lime also has a bicycle sharing service in Aurora, LimeBike.

Lonnie Bradley uses them.

“I got from a bus stop and I ride it to a park,” said Bradley.

“You just dropped it there,” asked CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

“Yeah, left it there,” said Bradley.

Now the bike share company LimeBike, also known in Denver for those lime-colored electric scooters, are teaming up with the ride share app.

Lime lauched its e-scooters in Denver on May 25. Bird’s e-scooters landed in Denver on June 1.

However, the debuts were met with a frosty reaction from Denver’s government.

By June 2, because bikes from both companies were being left in streets and on sidewalks by their riders, the city ordered their immediate removal. If the company didn’t collect them, city officials started confiscating them.

Now LimeBike and other companies have applied for their orderly return. The Lime scooters apparently fit Uber’s plans as well as those of Aurora.

“This is my dream come true. I went to grad school, bike sharing was my dissertation, so this is a huge part of what I always dreamed of doing,” said Brenden Paradies, a planner with the City of Aurora.

The program is perfect for Margaret McCollum who has two teens who use the LimeBikes.

“So when they want to go somewhere, I have to pay for it or take them.”

Some believe the scooters and bikes will become the transportation model of the future, but not too long ago the same thing was being said about segways.

LINK: Denver’s Dockless Mobility Vehicle Pilot Permit Program Overview

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.