Aurora, Denver Public Works, Lime Electric Scooters, Local TV

By Rick Sallinger

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– You may soon be able to use an Uber app to rent a Lime electric street scooter.

The machines have been banned from Denver for now, but are expected to make a return under strict rules and fees.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 1112 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

Lime also has a bicycle sharing service in Aurora, LimeBike.

Lonnie Bradley uses them.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 780 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

“I got from a bus stop and I ride it to a park,” said Bradley.

“You just dropped it there,” asked CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 369 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

“Yeah, left it there,” said Bradley.

Now the bike share company LimeBike, also known in Denver for those lime-colored electric scooters, are teaming up with the ride share app.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 1442 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

Lime lauched its e-scooters in Denver on May 25. Bird’s e-scooters landed in Denver on June 1.

However, the debuts were met with a frosty reaction from Denver’s government.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 1382 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

By June 2, because bikes from both companies were being left in streets and on sidewalks by their riders, the city ordered their immediate removal. If the company didn’t collect them, city officials started confiscating them.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 7046 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

Now LimeBike and other companies have applied for their orderly return. The Lime scooters apparently fit Uber’s plans as well as those of Aurora.

451551330 e1528300627830 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

File photo of Uber app. (Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“This is my dream come true. I went to grad school, bike sharing was my dissertation, so this is a huge part of what I always dreamed of doing,” said Brenden Paradies, a planner with the City of Aurora.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 11546 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

The program is perfect for Margaret McCollum who has two teens who use the LimeBikes.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 399 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

“So when they want to go somewhere, I have to pay for it or take them.”

lime scooters 5vo transfer frame 336 Get Ready To Use Uber App To Rent A Lime Scooter

(credit: CBS)

Some believe the scooters and bikes will become the transportation model of the future, but not too long ago the same thing was being said about segways.

LINK: Denver’s Dockless Mobility Vehicle Pilot Permit Program Overview

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

