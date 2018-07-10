DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Health Medical Center is coming together to honor a surgeon who has helped save thousands of lives.

Dr. Ernest E. Moore has been with the hospital for 42 years.

Now the hospital is renaming the trauma center after the doctor who many claim wrote the book on trauma care.

Dr. Moore has helped develop the center to be one of the best, with one of the highest survival rates in the country.

Denver Police Officer Tony Lopez was shot in the line of duty and says Dr. Moore saved his life.

“It’s amazing, I don’t know how you ever thank someone for saving your life. But to be invited was awesome. We have a very good relationship, and it’s continued since the day I got hurt and since the day he saved my life,” said Lopez.

The Ernest E. Moore Shock Trauma Center treats more than 2,700 patients a year.