DENVER (CBS4) – One of three people accused of killing a man during a violent home invasion in Denver plead guilty.

Keione Clark is scheduled to be sentenced in November for second degree murder in the death of Tim Anderson in May of 2017.

Investigators say Clark and two others broke into Anderson’s home near Hampden Avenue and Interstate 25.

Police say they stole valuables and shot Anderson multiple times.

Demond Hamilton and Dmarco Blake also face felony murder charges in this case. Blake is being prosecuted by California authorities on charges unrelated to the alleged Denver crimes.

It’s not clear when Blake will be extradited.

A fourth suspect connected to Anderson’s home invasion, a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty in March to the original count of accessory to crime among other charges. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.

