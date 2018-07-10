AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The all clear was given less than an hour after police issued a warning during their search for a man possibly armed with a gun near the CU Anschutz Medical Campus on Tuesday morning.

CU ALERT! CU ANSCHUTZ POSSIBLE ARMED PARTY ALL CLEAR, NO LONGER NEED TO SHELTER IN PLACE/FOR COMPLETE INFO CALL 877-463-6070/FROM CU PD [071018 0936 AM — CU DEN|AMC Police (@CUDen_AMC_PD) July 10, 2018

A gun was recovered and the suspect was placed in custody. Police confirmed it was not an active shooter incident.

UPDATE: This WAS NOT an active shooter incident. No parties injured, no shots fired. Suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered. Lockdowns are being lifted. No further updates expected. https://t.co/K8q3DFrUag — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 10, 2018

Officers searched in the area of East 22nd and North Ursula Street in Aurora. The search began just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and was called off at 9:37 a.m.

#APDAlert: Officers are in the area of E 22nd and N Ursula St searching for a male possibly armed with a gun. @CUAnschutz and area hospitals are on lockdown as precaution. Residents are asked to shelter in place. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/wWKVrGOVlb — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 10, 2018

All buildings on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

People living in the area were asked to stay in their homes or businesses during the search. All lockdowns were lifted.