Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The all clear was given less than an hour after police issued a warning during their search for a man possibly armed with a gun near the CU Anschutz Medical Campus on Tuesday morning.
A gun was recovered and the suspect was placed in custody. Police confirmed it was not an active shooter incident.
Officers searched in the area of East 22nd and North Ursula Street in Aurora. The search began just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and was called off at 9:37 a.m.
All buildings on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
People living in the area were asked to stay in their homes or businesses during the search. All lockdowns were lifted.