Filed Under:Armed Suspect, Aurora, Aurora Police, CU Anschutz Medical Campus, Local TV, North Ursula Street

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The all clear was given less than an hour after police issued a warning during their search for a man possibly armed with a gun near the CU Anschutz Medical Campus on Tuesday morning.

A gun was recovered and the suspect was placed in custody. Police confirmed it was not an active shooter incident.

Officers searched in the area of East 22nd and North Ursula Street in Aurora. The search began just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and was called off at 9:37 a.m.

All buildings on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

People living in the area were asked to stay in their homes or businesses during the search. All lockdowns were lifted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s