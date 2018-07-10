Looking for wallet-friendly ways to spend your time this week?

From a fun run to free beer to a classic car show, here are three fun things to do around town that won’t charge you an admission fee.

Free run and beer with bRUNch Running

Join bRUNch Running at Skyline Beer Garden for a happy hour run and beer this Wednesday evening. Every Wednesday until September 26th, the running club enjoys a five-kilometer run through downtown Denver, followed by a free beer and vendor showcase at Skyline Beer Garden.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe St.

Admission: Free

Fitbit Local’s Second Annual Field Day

This Saturday morning, two FitBit Local ambassadors will host an old-school field day. To bring out your inner child, there will be tug of war, egg toss, baseball throw, a three-legged race and much more.

When: Saturday, July 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd.

Admission: Free

Fairmount Cemetery’s Annual Car Show

Car lovers: Don’t miss the annual classic car show at Fairmount Cemetery. Guests will view more than 250 cars on display while enjoying bites from onsite food trucks.

When: Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St.

Admission: Free

