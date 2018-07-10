HERMOSA, CO - JUNE 13: Burned trees and scorched earth can be seen in the forest where the 416 fire burned on June 13, 2018 near Hermosa, Colorado. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has now burned 26,500 acres. The fire is 15% contained. No homes have burned and no firefighters have been injured. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A large wildfire that started over a month ago in southwestern Colorado is no longer considered a threat.

A national firefighting team brought in to battle the 416 Fire north of Durango is leaving Tuesday, giving responsibility for monitoring it to San Juan National Forest officials.

Rain over the weekend helped tame the 85-square-mile fire but National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Aleksa told The Durango Herald that it wasn’t as heavy as feared.

Over 2,000 homes were evacuated by the fire in the epicenter of a large U.S. Southwest swath of exceptional drought.

Firefighters say it will take a lot of rain or snow to completely extinguish it and it could still produce smoke before that happens.

Some more rain is expected this week before the expected arrival of more steady seasonal monsoon rains.

