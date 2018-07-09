By Dillon Thomas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Several residents in the Kings Mill neighborhood in Westminster are still without a permanent home after their townhome were burned in a fire on June 3.

The cause of the fire was not determined by Westminster Fire officials. However, it did burn one unit’s staircase, and the smoke spread to neighboring townhomes.

Resident Jon Looker purchased his unit more than 10 years ago. He had just landed in Mexico, with his family, when the fire happened.

“My next door neighbor texted me a picture of our house, entirely engulfed in smoke,” Looker told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

When Looker, his wife and child returned to their home, they found it severely damaged.

“It smelled like a giant barbecue, where the main dish was plastic and fiber glass,” Looker said. “It was a total loss.”

Looker said the property was not livable, and asbestos fibers were located in a neighboring unit.

“There is no safe amount of asbestos you can have,” Looker said.

Left without a home, Looker was forced to stay with friends and family. His wife, and 2-year-old daughter, joined him.

“We are 100 percent homeless right now,” Looker said. “There is no possession worth putting any of our lives at risk.”

Looker said he knew the repairs to the units would take a long time. However, when he asked the HOA to address cleanup and repairs, he wasn’t given any timeframe.

“We have requested multiple times for a schedule of clean up, and a schedule of repairs and a schedule of when we can just move back home, and we have heard nothing,” Looker said.

Looker provided CBS4 a letter to the HOA board which asked for a timeline. The email also referred a public adjuster who could help get things started.

However, in a response provided to CBS4, an HOA official told Looker he would have to wait two weeks to present his proposal to the board. Once presented, they would then have to consider it at a later meeting.

Looker was concerned the process could take months.

“We are left just homeless, waiting and hoping, and nothing is being done,” Looker said. “We are not asking for donations, or anything like that. We really do just want to go home.”

CBS4 reached out to the HOA for comment and was referred to a lawyer. The law firm said they would be issuing a statement on the concerns of residents. At the time of this publication, that statement was not provided.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire.

