Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Denver Murder, Denver Police, East High School, Local TV, Reese Grant-Cobb

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released new images of the suspects in an assault and stabbing which killed a young football player on July 1.

stabbing suspects1 Police Release New Surveillance Images Of Deadly Stabbing Suspects

(credit: CBS)

Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

reese grant cobb 1 Police Release New Surveillance Images Of Deadly Stabbing Suspects

(credit: CBS)

Grant-Cobb’s family is asking that everyone take a close look at their faces and help police get justice for him.

Grant-Cobb was getting ready to head to the University of Northern Colorado in the fall. His family says everyone remembers his big heart.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two other individuals who police believe were involved in the attack.

stabbing suspects Police Release New Surveillance Images Of Deadly Stabbing Suspects

(credit: Denver Police)

Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 with any information about this crime. To be eligible for a $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Family Of Reese Grant-Cobb

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s