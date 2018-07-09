DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released new images of the suspects in an assault and stabbing which killed a young football player on July 1.

Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

Grant-Cobb’s family is asking that everyone take a close look at their faces and help police get justice for him.

Grant-Cobb was getting ready to head to the University of Northern Colorado in the fall. His family says everyone remembers his big heart.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two other individuals who police believe were involved in the attack.

Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 with any information about this crime. To be eligible for a $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Family Of Reese Grant-Cobb