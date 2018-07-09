More Containment Gained On Spring Fire As It Continues To Grow

  • CBS4On Air

(credit: InciWeb)

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have now contained 70 percent of the Spring Fire in Costilla and Huerfano Counties.

(credit: InciWeb)

Despite the good news, the fire has grown to more than 107,600 acres. More than 100 homes were destroyed by the fire which started June 27.

(credit: InciWeb)

Jesper Joergensen, from Denmark, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He reportedly told investigators he was cooking over a fire pit and believed the fire was out.

