More Containment Gained On Spring Fire As It Continues To Grow

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have now contained 70 percent of the Spring Fire in Costilla and Huerfano Counties.

Despite the good news, the fire has grown to more than 107,600 acres. More than 100 homes were destroyed by the fire which started June 27.

Jesper Joergensen, from Denmark, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He reportedly told investigators he was cooking over a fire pit and believed the fire was out.

LINK: Spring Fire InciWeb Page

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.