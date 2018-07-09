  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police, Paul Pazen, Robert White

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has a new police chief.

City leaders swore in Paul Pazen on Monday afternoon.

new dpd chief 6vo transfer frame 168 New Denver Police Chief Sworn In

Paul Pazen sworn in as Denver’s new police chief. (credit: CBS)

Pazen is taking over for Robert White who is retiring after seven years at the post.

Pazen has been Commander of District One in northwest Denver since 2012. He is known as having deep connections to community groups and civic leaders.

new dpd chief 6sotvo transfer frame 39 New Denver Police Chief Sworn In

Paul Pazen (credit: CBS)

Pazen, from Denver, has been with the force since 1995. He says he’s been dreaming of this day his entire life.

“I stand on the shoulders of those who have come before me and this is truly not about an accomplishment I’ve made, it’s an accomplishment for our community,” he said.

Mayor Michael Hancock says he is proud to appoint a Denver native to the position.

