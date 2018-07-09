DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has a new police chief.

City leaders swore in Paul Pazen on Monday afternoon.

Pazen is taking over for Robert White who is retiring after seven years at the post.

Pazen has been Commander of District One in northwest Denver since 2012. He is known as having deep connections to community groups and civic leaders.

Pazen, from Denver, has been with the force since 1995. He says he’s been dreaming of this day his entire life.

“I stand on the shoulders of those who have come before me and this is truly not about an accomplishment I’ve made, it’s an accomplishment for our community,” he said.

We welcome our new Chief Paul M. Pazen pic.twitter.com/hLuGc7ggCW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 9, 2018

Mayor Michael Hancock says he is proud to appoint a Denver native to the position.