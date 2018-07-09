DENVER (CBS4) – Crews hoisted a 75-foot replica airplane wing to the future site of The Constellation Ice Cream.

It’s owned by the same people who opened up Little Man Ice Cream in the LoHi neighborhood.

Management says they wanted to pay tribute to the former Stapleton International Airport.

“We wanted to do something that is akin to this idea of you know the 1920s when you would turn the corner and see the giant doughnut that was a drive-thru,” said Paul Tamburello, owner of Little Man Ice Cream. “There were so many examples of that roadside architecture that really helped animate a child’s experience.”

The new ice cream shop is expected to open in the fall.