By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure in the upper atmosphere will transport drier air in from the east today and that means little relief from the heat.

Even in the high country skies should stay mostly clear today.

If any thunderstorms are able to develop they will likely be confined to the San Juan Mountains and the peaks in and around North Park.

There’s an ozone alert in effect through this afternoon along the Front Range Urban Corridor between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

More of the same is expected tomorrow but some slightly cooler air should arrive later in the week along with slight chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.