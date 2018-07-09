  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure in the upper atmosphere will transport drier air in from the east today and that means little relief from the heat.

Even in the high country skies should stay mostly clear today.

If any thunderstorms are able to develop they will likely be confined to the San Juan Mountains and the peaks in and around North Park.

air quality winter nutu1 Latest Forecast: Record Level Heat With Most Areas Staying Dry

There’s an ozone alert in effect through this afternoon along the Front Range Urban Corridor between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

More of the same is expected tomorrow but some slightly cooler air should arrive later in the week along with slight chances for afternoon showers and storms.

5day Latest Forecast: Record Level Heat With Most Areas Staying Dry

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Record Level Heat With Most Areas Staying Dry

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s