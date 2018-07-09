BREAKING NEWS2 Face Felony Arson Charges In Lake Christine Fire
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The two people investigators say sparked the devastating Lake Christine Fire while shooting illegal tracer rounds in Eagle County now have warrants out for their arrest for felony charges, CBS4 learned Monday morning.

District Attorney Bruce Brown confirms Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 both face 4th degree felony arson charges and have active warrants for their arrest. As of Monday morning, the pair was not in police custody.

lake christine 2 Face Felony Arson Charges In Lake Christine Fire, Arrest Warrants Issued

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 has also obtained exclusive photos from moments after the fire started Tuesday July, 3 at the Basalt Public Shooting Range.

Nick Blakeslee lives close to the range and saw smoke. He took these photos before fire and rescue crews reached the scene as the fire quickly spread.

copter 3 friday lake christine fire frame 200820 2 Face Felony Arson Charges In Lake Christine Fire, Arrest Warrants Issued

(credit: CBS)

In the chaos of the fire emergency, police originally issued the pair misdemeanor charges with a summons but after reviewing the case, the DA’s office added the more severe felony charges that carry a possible 6-year prison sentence if convicted.

Charges won’t be formally filed until after the advisement once they are arrested.lake christine fire 5vomap frame 922 2 Face Felony Arson Charges In Lake Christine Fire, Arrest Warrants Issued

“This is a very active investigation as we figure out total damage to property and more charges could come as we continue to learn more,” Brown told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

Three homes were destroyed in the fire that threatened the entire town of El Jebel and came close to burning hundreds of more homes in Basalt. Currently, the fire has burned more than 5,200 acres. As of Monday morning, it was 31 percent contained.

shooting range fire dangers 6pkg frame 1125 2 Face Felony Arson Charges In Lake Christine Fire, Arrest Warrants Issued

The Lake Christine Fire (credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

