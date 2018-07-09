By Matt Kroschel

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The two people investigators say sparked the devastating Lake Christine Fire while shooting illegal tracer rounds in Eagle County now have warrants out for their arrest for felony charges, CBS4 learned Monday morning.

District Attorney Bruce Brown confirms Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 both face 4th degree felony arson charges and have active warrants for their arrest. As of Monday morning, the pair was not in police custody.

CBS4 has also obtained exclusive photos from moments after the fire started Tuesday July, 3 at the Basalt Public Shooting Range.

Nick Blakeslee lives close to the range and saw smoke. He took these photos before fire and rescue crews reached the scene as the fire quickly spread.

In the chaos of the fire emergency, police originally issued the pair misdemeanor charges with a summons but after reviewing the case, the DA’s office added the more severe felony charges that carry a possible 6-year prison sentence if convicted.

Charges won’t be formally filed until after the advisement once they are arrested.

“This is a very active investigation as we figure out total damage to property and more charges could come as we continue to learn more,” Brown told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

Three homes were destroyed in the fire that threatened the entire town of El Jebel and came close to burning hundreds of more homes in Basalt. Currently, the fire has burned more than 5,200 acres. As of Monday morning, it was 31 percent contained.

