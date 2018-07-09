  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Brian Vasquez, a former teacher at Prairie Middle School, pleads guilty to three counts of sexual assault in a Denver courtroom on Monday.

He was accused of sex crimes against five of his former students.

Vasquez pleaded not guilty to 41 counts in March. He was arrested in August of 2017 after a former student told her father she exchanged sexually explicit text messages with Vasquez.

The suspect admitted to sexually explicit text messages to four other students. Officials say Vasquez later had sex with at least two of the underage girls.

Vasquez was fired from the Cherry Creek School District in September.

In January, three school staff members, a school prinicipal, a dean and a counselor, were indicted for failing to report child abuse when they were approached by one victim in 2013.

Vasquez faces 40 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

