By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Do you remember the record heat that Colorado experienced in 2012?

Denver recorded 73 days that year with a temperature of 90°F or higher, breaking the previous record of 61 days set in 2000.

denver skyline generic Denver Outpacing 90 Degree Day Record Set in 2012

(credit: CBS)

The Mile High City is currently outpacing the number of temperatures hitting 90°F or higher.

In 2012 there had been 25 days by July 9.

This year there’ve been 27 days in Denver when the high hit 90 or higher.

Monday, July 9, will make day 28.

90 degree days Denver Outpacing 90 Degree Day Record Set in 2012

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

