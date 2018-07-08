  • CBS4On Air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters are joining hundreds of others at the Spring Fire in Costilla and Huerfano Counties.

west metro rapid extraction 3 Metro Area Firefighters Continue To Help With Spring Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire & Rescue)

The department’s Rapid Extraction team will rescue any injured firefighters if necessary and get them to medical care.

west metro rapid extraction 2 Metro Area Firefighters Continue To Help With Spring Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire & Rescue)

The team was recently at the 416 Fire which started more than a month ago in La Plata County.

spring fire on july 7 credit spring fire facebook Metro Area Firefighters Continue To Help With Spring Fire

Spring Fire on July 7. (credit: InciWeb)

On Sunday, officials at the Spring Fire say more fire activity is expected because of warmer temperatures, stronger wind speeds and lower humidity levels.

The fire remains at 106,985 acres, but is now 55 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

Metro Area Firefighters Continue To Help With Spring Fire

A trio of helicopters gathering water on July 7. (credit: InciWeb)

Colorado Highway 69 remains closed and portions of US Highway 160 may be closed due to fire activity.

LINK: Spring Fire InciWeb Page

