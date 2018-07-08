Metro Area Firefighters Continue To Help With Spring Fire

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters are joining hundreds of others at the Spring Fire in Costilla and Huerfano Counties.

The department’s Rapid Extraction team will rescue any injured firefighters if necessary and get them to medical care.

The team was recently at the 416 Fire which started more than a month ago in La Plata County.

On Sunday, officials at the Spring Fire say more fire activity is expected because of warmer temperatures, stronger wind speeds and lower humidity levels.

The fire remains at 106,985 acres, but is now 55 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

Colorado Highway 69 remains closed and portions of US Highway 160 may be closed due to fire activity.

