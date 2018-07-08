ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Search teams spent another day looking for a hiker who was last seen eight days ago.

The search for Brian Perri on Mount Meeker included dogs, but not aircraft because they were being used to fight wildland fires in the state.

The dogs came from Larimer County Search and Rescue based in Boulder County.

On Saturday, the Northern Colorado Helitack searched the area from above as 46 other team members searched on the ground.

They concentrated on the north face of the mountain and lower elevations near Hunters Creek and Lookout Mountain on Sunday.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since June 30 — especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.