  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Perri, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Local TV, Missing Hiker, Mount Meeker, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Search teams spent another day looking for a hiker who was last seen eight days ago.

mt meeker search 3 credit rmnp Third Day Of Search For Missing Hiker Includes Dogs

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The search for Brian Perri on Mount Meeker included dogs, but not aircraft because they were being used to fight wildland fires in the state.

brian perri pic 1 from facebook copy Third Day Of Search For Missing Hiker Includes Dogs

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

The dogs came from Larimer County Search and Rescue based in Boulder County.

mt meeker search 4 credit rmnp Third Day Of Search For Missing Hiker Includes Dogs

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

On Saturday, the Northern Colorado Helitack searched the area from above as 46 other team members searched on the ground.

They concentrated on the north face of the mountain and lower elevations near Hunters Creek and Lookout Mountain on Sunday.

mt meeker search 2 credit rmnp Third Day Of Search For Missing Hiker Includes Dogs

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since  June 30 — especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s